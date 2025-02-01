Left Menu

Imran Khan's Plea to Supreme Court: A Call for Justice

Former PM Imran Khan, imprisoned, appeals to Pakistan's Supreme Court to protect citizens' rights before a PTI protest. In a 349-page letter, Khan details alleged injustices and urges the court to address perceived electoral fraud and human rights abuses, criticizing the current government's legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid plans for a February 8 protest, Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has called upon the Supreme Court to defend citizens' rights. Currently imprisoned, Khan sent a letter to the apex court highlighting alleged human rights abuses and electoral fraud by the current government.

The extensive 349-page letter was directed to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin and includes reports of violations during a PTI protest on November 26, 2024. Khan accused state organs of using force to suppress democratic rights, urging the Supreme Court to intervene.

Khan's letter, publicly shared on his official X handle, prefaces a 'Black Day' PTI protest planned for February 8. His party claims the elections were fraudulent and have announced demonstrations in various regions, though permissions are uncertain. Meanwhile, talks with the government stalled over PTI's demands for judicial investigations into past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

