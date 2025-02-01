Left Menu

Manipur Government Condemns Mob Attack on Anti-Drug Mission

The Manipur government condemned a mob attack against a security team destroying illegal poppy fields in Kangpokpi district. An FIR has been lodged, and legal actions will follow. The incident involved a mob damaging vehicles, obstructing the War on Drugs campaign. Reinforcements have resumed poppy destruction.

Manipur Government Condemns Mob Attack on Anti-Drug Mission
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has strongly condemned the recent mob attack on a security team assigned to dismantle illicit poppy cultivation in the Kangpokpi district. This was confirmed through an official statement issued on Saturday, stressing the government's unwavering commitment to its anti-drug initiatives.

An FIR has already been registered at the Saikul police station to probe the incident further, which involved around 80 aggressors. Each participant in the violence faces strict legal repercussions, particularly Ajang Khongsai, who is reportedly linked to both the village and the obstructionist actions against the campaign.

The security operation, conducted by CRPF and police personnel, initially faced resistance that resulted in the damage of four light vehicles. Forces eventually managed to bring the situation under control using minimal force, allowing the planned destruction of opium poppy fields to continue at the Lhungjang hill range.

