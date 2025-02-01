Left Menu

Trump Ousts CFPB Director Chopra Amidst Policy Shakeup

President Donald Trump has dismissed Rohit Chopra, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This marks another removal of a Biden administration holdover. Chopra, previously a Democratic regulator, is part of a broader political strategy. His termination follows his commitment to leave if required by the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeach | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:41 IST
In a significant policy maneuver, President Donald Trump has dismissed Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, marking another step in the removal of holdovers from the Biden era. This move highlights the ongoing shakeup within regulatory bodies under the Trump administration.

Chopra, a key Democratic regulator during the previous administration, was serving since Trump's presidential initiation on January 20. Known for his alliance with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Chopra has been a notable figure in holding Wall Street accountable, notably safeguarding families from de-banking practices.

Despite having a five-year tenure, Chopra had previously indicated his willingness to step down if required by the new president. His removal was communicated via an email from the White House, according to an anonymous source familiar with the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

