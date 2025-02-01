Gujarat's Bureaucratic Shuffle: New Roles for 68 IAS Officers
The Gujarat government has announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring, promoting, and assigning additional responsibilities to 68 IAS officers. This decision coincides with Pankaj Joshi's appointment as the new chief secretary. Key appointments include VINOD Rao, Sujeet Kumar, and Avantika Aulakh taking pivotal roles in different departments.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government has implemented an extensive reshuffle of its bureaucratic structure, involving 68 IAS officers. The changes were announced shortly after Pankaj Joshi stepped in as the new chief secretary, signaling potential shifts in the administrative approach of the state.
Notable transfers include BN Pani, who moves from the position of commissioner of Technical Education to municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad. Sujeet Kumar, the current Bhavnagar municipal commissioner, is now appointed as Ahmedabad collector, and Bhavnagar collector RK Mehta takes on additional responsibilities as Bhavnagar's municipal commissioner.
Other significant promotions include Vinod Rao to principal secretary of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment, and M Thennarasan as principal secretary of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities. Meanwhile, Avantika Aulakh assumes additional responsibilities as managing director of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited at Vadodara. The restructuring includes several other prominent postings across various departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering EPFO Members: Simplified Digital Updates and Transfers
ACB Transfers in Jammu and Kashmir: Routine or Retaliation?
UN Experts Urge Thailand to Halt Uyghur Transfers to China Amid Torture Risk
Trump's Reshuffle: A New Era in Federal Bureaucracy
Trump's Push to Reshape Federal Bureaucracy: A Merit-Based America