Tragic Philadelphia Aviation Incident Claims Mexican Lives

A tragic aviation accident in Philadelphia claimed the lives of six Mexican nationals, including a child and her mother. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences and offered support to the victims' families, urging consular authorities to assist them. Several others were injured from the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:21 IST
Tragic Philadelphia Aviation Incident Claims Mexican Lives
A tragic aviation accident in Philadelphia resulted in the death of six Mexican citizens, as stated by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Among the deceased were a child who was receiving treatment at a Philadelphia hospital and her mother. The crash, which occurred on Friday, also left at least six people on the ground injured.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, President Sheinbaum extended her condolences on Saturday morning. 'I mourn the passing of six Mexicans in the aviation accident in Philadelphia, United States,' she said, adding that consular authorities are in touch with the families and offering necessary support.

