Hill States Overlooked in Union Budget, Alleges Congress Chief

The Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has allegedly disregarded the needs of hill states like Himachal Pradesh, according to state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. She highlighted a lack of financial aid for disaster recovery and criticized the favoritism shown towards Bihar.

Hill States Overlooked in Union Budget, Alleges Congress Chief
The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, faced criticism from Himachal Pradesh's Congress chief, Pratibha Singh, for neglecting the hill states' interests.

Singh criticized the Centre for not offering financial aid for Himachal Pradesh's recent natural calamities and for not introducing new development schemes.

According to Singh, the budget favored Bihar, already in the election spotlight, while ignoring relief measures for apple growers and farmers in Congress-governed states.

