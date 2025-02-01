Hill States Overlooked in Union Budget, Alleges Congress Chief

The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, faced criticism from Himachal Pradesh's Congress chief, Pratibha Singh, for neglecting the hill states' interests.

Singh criticized the Centre for not offering financial aid for Himachal Pradesh's recent natural calamities and for not introducing new development schemes.

According to Singh, the budget favored Bihar, already in the election spotlight, while ignoring relief measures for apple growers and farmers in Congress-governed states.

(With inputs from agencies.)