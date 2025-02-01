Left Menu

Arrests in Viral East Coast Road Car Chase Incident

A man named Chandru was arrested in connection with a car chase involving seven suspects, raising the arrest total to five. The incident occurred on East Coast Road, and authorities are continuing the investigation. Two more suspects remain at large, and the police deny political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:26 IST
Arrests in Viral East Coast Road Car Chase Incident
  • Country:
  • India

An additional suspect in the East Coast Road car chase has been apprehended, a police spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

Chandru was taken into custody, increasing the total arrests to five out of the seven accused. Special police teams have been actively investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage, leading to Chandru's arrest on February 1, Deputy Police Commissioner Karthikeyan reported. Significant efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining two suspects. Chandru has previous kidnapping charges, and two SUVs linked to the incident have been seized.

Earlier, a viral video depicted women being pursued and harassed by men in an SUV marked with a 'DMK flag,' which led to criticism from political opponents AIADMK and BJP demanding severe action. However, authorities have dismissed any political affiliations, revealing the flag's use was merely to evade toll fees. The incident occurred on January 25, 2025, at 3 AM. Initially filed as a CSR, the case advanced to an FIR under sections related to harassment of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

