Rice Diplomacy Amid Tense Indo-Bangladesh Relations

Amid tensions following the departure of Sheikh Hasina last August, Bangladesh continues to receive rice shipments from India. On Saturday, two ships carrying 16,400 tonnes reached Mongla Port, as part of India's commitment to supply 300,000 tonnes under a bilateral agreement.

Bangladesh's Mongla Food Controller's Office confirmed the arrival of vessels from Odisha and Kolkata, securing 40% of deliveries at Mongla, with the remainder destined for Chittagong Port. This follows an initial delivery by Vietnam-flagged MV Puthan-36 in January.

Diplomatic challenges persist: Bangladesh's interim leadership plans to review border pacts with India, while former Prime Minister Hasina, facing arrest warrants, remains in India. These developments underscore the complex bilateral dynamics between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)