Rice Diplomacy Amid Tense Indo-Bangladesh Relations

Despite strained ties since Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh is receiving rice from India. Two ships delivered 16,400 tonnes at Mongla Port. India agrees to supply 300,000 tonnes, split between Mongla and Chittagong Ports. Tensions persist as Bangladesh's government considers revising border agreements. Arrest warrants for Hasina and others continue complicating diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid tensions following the departure of Sheikh Hasina last August, Bangladesh continues to receive rice shipments from India. On Saturday, two ships carrying 16,400 tonnes reached Mongla Port, as part of India's commitment to supply 300,000 tonnes under a bilateral agreement.

Bangladesh's Mongla Food Controller's Office confirmed the arrival of vessels from Odisha and Kolkata, securing 40% of deliveries at Mongla, with the remainder destined for Chittagong Port. This follows an initial delivery by Vietnam-flagged MV Puthan-36 in January.

Diplomatic challenges persist: Bangladesh's interim leadership plans to review border pacts with India, while former Prime Minister Hasina, facing arrest warrants, remains in India. These developments underscore the complex bilateral dynamics between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

