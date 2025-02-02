Left Menu

US Launches First Airstrikes in Somalia During Trump's Second Term

The US military has undertaken its first airstrikes in Somalia during President Trump's second term, targeting ISIS operatives. Directed by Trump and coordinated with Somalia, the strikes reportedly killed several operatives without harming civilians. The Pentagon's African strategy faces challenges as Chad and Niger have ousted US forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US military executed coordinated airstrikes against the Islamic State in Somalia, marking the first such action during President Donald Trump's second term. This operation targeted ISIS operatives, aiming to dismantle the threat in the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Saturday that US Africa Command carried out the strikes as per Trump's direction, in concert with Somalia's government. An initial Pentagon assessment reported multiple operatives were eliminated without civilian casualties.

Amid strained counterterrorism efforts in Africa, with nations like Chad and Niger expelling US forces, these strikes underscore ongoing challenges in confronting ISIS as their cells receive guidance from leadership in northern Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

