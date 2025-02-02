US Launches First Airstrikes in Somalia During Trump's Second Term

The US military executed coordinated airstrikes against the Islamic State in Somalia, marking the first such action during President Donald Trump's second term. This operation targeted ISIS operatives, aiming to dismantle the threat in the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Saturday that US Africa Command carried out the strikes as per Trump's direction, in concert with Somalia's government. An initial Pentagon assessment reported multiple operatives were eliminated without civilian casualties.

Amid strained counterterrorism efforts in Africa, with nations like Chad and Niger expelling US forces, these strikes underscore ongoing challenges in confronting ISIS as their cells receive guidance from leadership in northern Somalia.

