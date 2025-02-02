Balochistan Clashes: Pakistan COAS Reinforces Commitment Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, visited Balochistan on Saturday to address the escalating violence that has claimed the lives of 18 security personnel and 23 terrorists within the last day, as reported by the media. During his visit, the army chief received a detailed briefing on the current security dynamics of the province, with top security and intelligence officials also in attendance, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Accompanied by Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Gen Munir attended the funeral of the fallen soldiers and visited injured troops at Quetta's Combined Military Hospital, stated the Pakistan military's Inter-Services Public Relations. "No matter the actions of these so-called 'frenemies,' our nation's resilience will prevail," declared Gen Munir, applauding the military and law enforcement's continuous efforts in combating terrorism and vowing to ensure the safety of Balochistan's populace.

In recent operations, at least 23 terrorists were eliminated in separate engagements across troubled Balochistan. The military underscored its determination to continue operations until all perpetrators and their facilitators are brought to justice. Despite the aggressive military response, no group has claimed responsibility for the ongoing attacks in the region, which has been plagued by acts of violence from Baloch extremists targeting security forces and civilians from other provinces.

