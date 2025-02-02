Left Menu

Crisis in Ukraine: Russia's Relentless Air Assault

Russia launched a significant drone and missile attack on Ukraine, resulting in 15 casualties and significant damage to residential and energy infrastructure. Attacks targeted central Ukraine's Poltava, Kharkiv, and other regions, causing destruction and disrupting military supply lines. Both nations exchanged blame for attacks on civilian areas.

On Saturday, Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, leading to the tragic deaths of 15 individuals. The assault caused extensive damage to residential areas and critical energy infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities reported. Poltava city witnessed severe destruction, with reports of a missile striking a residential building, killing 11 and injuring 16, including children.

Overnight rescue efforts were undertaken with emergency crews working tirelessly to retrieve survivors and victims from the debris. Video footage revealed stark scenes of smoke billowing amidst wreckage, turning buildings into twisted shards of metal and brick. In Poltava, 22 individuals were rescued, though the death toll continued to climb as bodies were carried away by responders.

Kharkiv also faced a drone assault, leaving one dead and four injured, while in the northeastern Sumy region, three police officers perished during their patrol. Both Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over attacks on a boarding school in Russia's Kursk region, each blaming the other. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for increased air defense resources to counter such 'terrorist' attacks, stressing the vital role of each defense system in saving lives.

