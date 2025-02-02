Crisis in Ukraine: Russia's Relentless Air Assault

On Saturday, Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, leading to the tragic deaths of 15 individuals. The assault caused extensive damage to residential areas and critical energy infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities reported. Poltava city witnessed severe destruction, with reports of a missile striking a residential building, killing 11 and injuring 16, including children.

Overnight rescue efforts were undertaken with emergency crews working tirelessly to retrieve survivors and victims from the debris. Video footage revealed stark scenes of smoke billowing amidst wreckage, turning buildings into twisted shards of metal and brick. In Poltava, 22 individuals were rescued, though the death toll continued to climb as bodies were carried away by responders.

Kharkiv also faced a drone assault, leaving one dead and four injured, while in the northeastern Sumy region, three police officers perished during their patrol. Both Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over attacks on a boarding school in Russia's Kursk region, each blaming the other. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for increased air defense resources to counter such 'terrorist' attacks, stressing the vital role of each defense system in saving lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)