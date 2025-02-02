Left Menu

Canada Strikes Back with Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will implement 25% tariffs on US$155 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs. The tariffs will be rolled out in two phases, with C$30 billion starting next Tuesday. Trudeau emphasized supporting Canadian products and tourism.

Updated: 02-02-2025 08:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that Canada will impose 25% tariffs on C$155 billion (US$106.5 billion) worth of American goods. This decision comes as a direct response to U.S. tariffs imposed on Canadian imports.

Trudeau detailed that C$30 billion in tariffs will take effect immediately from Tuesday, with the remaining C$125 billion to be implemented in 21 days. The new measures were unveiled following President Trump's executive order, which introduces 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods, except for Canadian energy products facing a 10% duty.

The Prime Minister warned that these tariffs could harm the economic ties with the U.S., which remains a long-standing ally. He urged Canadians to prioritize domestic goods and travel within the country, indicating that additional non-tariff measures, particularly concerning critical minerals and energy procurement, are being considered.

