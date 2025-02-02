China Pushes Back Against Trump Tariffs with WTO Challenge
China denounces Trump's 10% tariff on imports, plans to challenge it at WTO, and calls for dialogue. The response to this economic policy is more restrained compared to previous trade disputes. Trump also imposed higher tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing reasons related to the flow of fentanyl.
The Chinese government sharply criticized the Trump administration's decision to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, describing it as a violation of international trade rules. Still, officials left the possibility open for future negotiations with the U.S. to avoid worsening the trade conflict.
In retaliation, Beijing plans to challenge the tariff through the World Trade Organization and hinted at potential countermeasures. However, this avoids the immediate escalation that characterized past trade tensions during Trump's presidency, adopting instead a tone of cautious diplomacy.
President Trump ordered significant tariffs not only on Chinese goods but also on imports from Canada and Mexico, citing the need to curb fentanyl trafficking. China's commerce ministry urged the U.S. to engage in straightforward dialogue and to strengthen collaboration, emphasizing past successful anti-narcotics cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
