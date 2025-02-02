Left Menu

China Pushes Back Against Trump Tariffs with WTO Challenge

China denounces Trump's 10% tariff on imports, plans to challenge it at WTO, and calls for dialogue. The response to this economic policy is more restrained compared to previous trade disputes. Trump also imposed higher tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing reasons related to the flow of fentanyl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 09:51 IST
China Pushes Back Against Trump Tariffs with WTO Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese government sharply criticized the Trump administration's decision to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, describing it as a violation of international trade rules. Still, officials left the possibility open for future negotiations with the U.S. to avoid worsening the trade conflict.

In retaliation, Beijing plans to challenge the tariff through the World Trade Organization and hinted at potential countermeasures. However, this avoids the immediate escalation that characterized past trade tensions during Trump's presidency, adopting instead a tone of cautious diplomacy.

President Trump ordered significant tariffs not only on Chinese goods but also on imports from Canada and Mexico, citing the need to curb fentanyl trafficking. China's commerce ministry urged the U.S. to engage in straightforward dialogue and to strengthen collaboration, emphasizing past successful anti-narcotics cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025