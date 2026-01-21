Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move to Tackle Trade and Security Challenges

Ecuador has announced a 30% tariff on goods imported from Colombia, effective from February 1, due to unresolved issues surrounding their trade deficit and inadequate cooperation in tackling drug trafficking along their shared border. President Daniel Noboa stressed this move is essential until Colombia collaborates decisively on these critical matters.

The Colombian government, including the president's office and trade ministries, are currently evaluating the implications of Ecuador's decision. Noboa has been proactive in addressing security concerns by declaring emergencies in several regions and deploying soldiers to combat heightened organized crime activity.

Ecuador has cited a trade deficit exceeding $1 billion as a significant concern. This decision follows a similar tariff imposition on Mexican imports last year, highlighting Ecuador's strategic use of economic measures to address broader issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)