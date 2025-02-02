Defamation Debate: Court to Revisit BJP Leader's Case Against CM Atishi

The Delhi High Court will soon address a plea from BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, challenging the dismissal of his defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi. The case was previously rejected by a magisterial court, prompting Kapoor to seek further legal redress.

Justice Vikas Mahajan is set to preside over the proceedings. Kapoor argues that the special judge's decision, which quashed the summons against Atishi, overstepped legal bounds. He contends the judge veered into political assessment, making unfounded comparisons of political influence.

Kapoor's complaint centered on allegations made by Atishi during a press conference, suggesting BJP's attempts to bribe AAP MLAs, accusations deemed baseless by Kapoor. Despite the rejection by previous courts, the controversy highlights ongoing political tensions and legal complexities in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)