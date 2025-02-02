Left Menu

Pune Police Crack Down on MPSC Exam Scam

Three individuals were arrested by Pune police for allegedly offering MPSC exam papers for Rs 40 lakh. Despite claims, no leak evidence was found. The scam was reported by MPSC's secretary, with further investigations ongoing. A list of 24 contacted students was discovered.

  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting three individuals accused of attempting to sell Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam papers for Rs 40 lakh. The suspects allegedly contacted exam aspirants with the offer.

Despite the claims, police investigations currently indicate no evidence of an actual paper leak. The arrests followed a tip-off from Suvarna Kharat, MPSC's secretary, who reported mysterious calls to students from an unknown number.

The operation led to the apprehension of two suspects in Chakan and one in Nagpur. Authorities have retrieved a list of 24 students contacted by the scammers, indicating more potential targets. The accused face charges under various legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

