Pune Police Crack Down on MPSC Exam Scam

Pune police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting three individuals accused of attempting to sell Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam papers for Rs 40 lakh. The suspects allegedly contacted exam aspirants with the offer.

Despite the claims, police investigations currently indicate no evidence of an actual paper leak. The arrests followed a tip-off from Suvarna Kharat, MPSC's secretary, who reported mysterious calls to students from an unknown number.

The operation led to the apprehension of two suspects in Chakan and one in Nagpur. Authorities have retrieved a list of 24 students contacted by the scammers, indicating more potential targets. The accused face charges under various legal sections.

