Qatar Aims to Facilitate Israel-Hamas Talks for Ceasefire Phase Two

Qatar is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to facilitate negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with the aim of reaching an agreement on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Speaking at a joint press conference in Doha, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, outlined the current diplomatic landscape.

Al Thani disclosed that Qatar is actively engaging with both parties to lay the groundwork for discussions. He expressed hope for imminent progress, noting that Qatar seeks to see movement in the negotiations over the next few days.

The upcoming talks are mandated under the existing ceasefire agreement to begin before the 16th day of phase one, which falls on Monday. This next phase is anticipated to address crucial issues such as the release of all remaining hostages, the establishment of a permanent ceasefire, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)