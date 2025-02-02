Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Stranded Surveyors Saved Near India-Pakistan Border

Three employees of the Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited were rescued after being stranded for 16 hours in the Harami Nala Creek area near the India-Pakistan border. The rescue involved a joint effort by local police and the Border Security Force, eventually ensuring their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three employees conducting a survey in the Harami Nala Creek area were stranded for nearly 16 hours. Rescued through a joint effort of local police and the Border Security Force, this dramatic operation unfolded near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The surveyors, using a dredging machine, were conducting land analysis for the Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited when they became stuck. After initial contact, authorities pinpointed their last coordinates, initiating a search and rescue mission amidst hostile conditions.

Aided by aerial support from the Indian Army and Air Force, as well as ground intervention from BSF teams, the rescue was successfully executed. The employees, located via drone and rescued by boat, endured 16 hours before being safely retrieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

