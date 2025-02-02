Daring Rescue: Stranded Surveyors Saved Near India-Pakistan Border

Three employees conducting a survey in the Harami Nala Creek area were stranded for nearly 16 hours. Rescued through a joint effort of local police and the Border Security Force, this dramatic operation unfolded near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The surveyors, using a dredging machine, were conducting land analysis for the Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited when they became stuck. After initial contact, authorities pinpointed their last coordinates, initiating a search and rescue mission amidst hostile conditions.

Aided by aerial support from the Indian Army and Air Force, as well as ground intervention from BSF teams, the rescue was successfully executed. The employees, located via drone and rescued by boat, endured 16 hours before being safely retrieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)