Explosive Clashes in Jenin: Israeli Military Operations Escalate

The Israeli military operation in Jenin refugee camp leads to the destruction of around 20 buildings as part of efforts to target Palestinian militant groups. Amidst calls from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for international intervention, the operation has displaced residents and resulted in numerous casualties.

Updated: 03-02-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military launched a significant operation on Sunday, demolishing around 20 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian state news agency reported this escalation, capturing footage of the simultaneous explosions within the densely populated camp.

This operation, ongoing for nearly two weeks, aims to dismantle Palestinian militant networks and confiscate weapon stockpiles. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an immediate halt to the operation and urged the UN Security Council to intervene against Israeli actions.

According to the Israeli military, explosives laboratories, weapons, and observation posts have been uncovered, leading to the dismantling of 23 structures. In response to the operation's impact, Hamas has called for increased resistance, highlighting ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

