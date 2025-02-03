Explosive Clashes in Jenin: Israeli Military Operations Escalate

The Israeli military launched a significant operation on Sunday, demolishing around 20 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian state news agency reported this escalation, capturing footage of the simultaneous explosions within the densely populated camp.

This operation, ongoing for nearly two weeks, aims to dismantle Palestinian militant networks and confiscate weapon stockpiles. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an immediate halt to the operation and urged the UN Security Council to intervene against Israeli actions.

According to the Israeli military, explosives laboratories, weapons, and observation posts have been uncovered, leading to the dismantling of 23 structures. In response to the operation's impact, Hamas has called for increased resistance, highlighting ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)