Diplomatic Tensions Over Panama Canal Control

The United States has voiced concerns over Chinese influence in the Panama Canal, a critical maritime passage for international trade.

During a Sunday meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino to curb Chinese involvement, warning of potential American intervention.

Rubio's conversation with Mulino, his initial foreign trip as the US top diplomat, highlights Washington's unease about Panama's current canal management and signals possible diplomatic actions if changes aren't made swiftly.

