Diplomatic Tensions Over Panama Canal Control
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Panama's president about reducing Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. He emphasized that failure to address the issue could lead to US intervention under the existing treaty. This meeting marked Rubio's first foreign trip as the US top diplomat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 03-02-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 01:05 IST
The United States has voiced concerns over Chinese influence in the Panama Canal, a critical maritime passage for international trade.
During a Sunday meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino to curb Chinese involvement, warning of potential American intervention.
Rubio's conversation with Mulino, his initial foreign trip as the US top diplomat, highlights Washington's unease about Panama's current canal management and signals possible diplomatic actions if changes aren't made swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine
Gwadar Airport: Gateway to Global Trade
Elon Musk's Galactic Mission: Trump Administration's Stellar Partnership
South Korea Aims for Balanced Reciprocity with the U.S. under Trump Administration
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Global Trade Strategy