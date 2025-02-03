Diplomatic Dialogue: Ramaphosa's Response to Trump

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump's announcement to halt funding over perceived land confiscations. Ramaphosa reinforces that South Africa embraces constitutional democracy and has not enacted land confiscation policies.

The South African leader is optimistic about discussions with the Trump administration that could foster mutual understanding on bilateral interests and the nation's land reform policy. He believes these talks will dispel misconceptions and highlight South Africa's commitment to justice and equality.

Ramaphosa noted that while the PEPFAR aid accounts for 17% of the country's HIV/Aids program, the U.S. does not significantly contribute to other sectors financially. His statement aims at maintaining diplomatic relations while standing firm on national policies.

