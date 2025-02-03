Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Ramaphosa's Response to Trump

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his willingness to discuss land reform policies with U.S. President Donald Trump, following Trump's threat to cut funding over land confiscations. Ramaphosa emphasized South Africa's democratic values and clarified that the government has not engaged in land confiscation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:09 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Ramaphosa's Response to Trump
Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump's announcement to halt funding over perceived land confiscations. Ramaphosa reinforces that South Africa embraces constitutional democracy and has not enacted land confiscation policies.

The South African leader is optimistic about discussions with the Trump administration that could foster mutual understanding on bilateral interests and the nation's land reform policy. He believes these talks will dispel misconceptions and highlight South Africa's commitment to justice and equality.

Ramaphosa noted that while the PEPFAR aid accounts for 17% of the country's HIV/Aids program, the U.S. does not significantly contribute to other sectors financially. His statement aims at maintaining diplomatic relations while standing firm on national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025