Supreme Court Halts Reduction of Forest Areas Pending Review

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted any plans by the Centre and states to reduce forest areas, pending a review of the amendments to the 2023 forest conservation law. Hearings are set to continue on March 4, focusing on ensuring adherence to previous legal definitions of forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:31 IST
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction, preventing the Centre and state governments from initiating any actions that could lead to the reduction of forest areas. This decision comes amidst multiple petitions opposing the 2023 amendments to the forest conservation law.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran emphasized that no reduction of forest areas should occur unless compensatory measures are enacted. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, has been given three weeks to file a response to the ongoing applications, with the next hearing set for March 4.

The court has stressed the need for state governments to align with the established definition of 'forest' as per the 1996 judgment, urging the Ministry of Environment to publish detailed forest data online by April 15, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

