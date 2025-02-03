Left Menu

Taiwan Faces Diplomatic Deadline Amid Growing Chinese Influence in South Africa

South Africa has demanded that Taiwan relocates its de facto embassy from Pretoria by the end of March, amid growing Chinese pressure. Despite severing official ties with Taiwan in 1997, South Africa maintains close relations with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:50 IST
The South African government has set a deadline for Taiwan to relocate its de facto embassy out of Pretoria by the end of March, citing pressure from China. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry attributed the move to increased Chinese influence and denounced the action as part of China's broader suppression strategy.

South Africa cut official diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997, maintaining formal relations solely with China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry revealed South Africa's request for the embassy to leave the capital and rebrand as a trade office. Meanwhile, China praised South Africa as a 'good friend' supporting the 'one China principle.'

South Africa's foreign ministry is coordinating with Taiwan's Taipei Liaison Office on diplomatic classification matters, emphasizing cooperation with China, its largest trading partner. Taiwan, asserting its right to international ties, remains diplomatically connected with only 12 countries, including Eswatini in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

