Nelson Mandela Bay Intensifies Efforts to Combat Vandalism and Strengthen Financial Management

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is ramping up its efforts to combat the ongoing vandalism crisis that continues to cripple the metro's electricity infrastructure, costing millions of rands in repairs. The municipality has launched an education and awareness campaign aimed at addressing vandalism and its consequences.

Education and Awareness Campaign to Tackle Vandalism

Electricity and Energy Portfolio Head, Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, highlighted the urgency of the matter, stating that in January alone, three major incidents of vandalism severely impacted electricity infrastructure. These criminal activities have not only left communities in distress but have also escalated to crisis levels.

The most recent act of vandalism occurred last Tuesday at the Mabandla substation in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, resulting in extensive power outages in the area. Mnqokoyi emphasized that such incidents disrupt essential services and pose significant safety hazards to perpetrators, residents, and response teams.

"The seriousness of these attacks on our infrastructure cannot be ignored, and we cannot fight this scourge alone. We need the residents to work with us," Mnqokoyi said.

The new educational program will focus on highlighting the dangers of unsafe electricity use, raising awareness of the impact of electricity theft, and fostering community participation in combating vandalism.

Mnqokoyi urged communities to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and municipal authorities to prevent further destruction. She revealed that an investigation into the Mabandla substation incident found that 66-kilovolt (kV) power cables were deliberately damaged, with cutting tools discovered at the site. The cables were severely burned, rendering the power supply to KwaNobuhle completely inoperable.

Residents reported seeing suspects fleeing the scene, further underscoring the need for heightened security measures. Excavation work to expose the damaged cables is currently underway, and orders have been placed for necessary replacement materials.

New Security Measures and Community Involvement

As part of its intensified strategy, the municipality is increasing security at substations and critical infrastructure points. Plans include:

Deploying additional security personnel to high-risk areas

Installing surveillance cameras and monitoring systems

Strengthening collaboration between law enforcement, community members, and neighborhood watch groups

Mnqokoyi called upon residents to report suspicious activities to the municipality and law enforcement agencies, reinforcing the role of collective vigilance in preventing further damage.

Appointment of New CFO to Improve Financial Stability

In a parallel effort to enhance financial administration and governance, the municipality has appointed Jackson Ngcelwane as the permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This move is aimed at improving revenue collection, audit outcomes, and financial accountability in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Ngcelwane, who has served the municipality for 35 years—including nine years as a Senior Director for Budget and Financial Accounting—brings extensive experience to the role.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Executive Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, expressed confidence in the appointment, stating that it will help address longstanding administrative and financial challenges. These issues were highlighted in the latest Auditor-General’s report.

"The immediate priorities include improving compliance with the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act] and MSCOA [Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts], enhancing audit outcomes, strengthening supply chain management, and putting systems in place for better financial planning and accountability. Revenue collection is also a key focus area," Lobishe stated.

She also emphasized the importance of enforcing consequence management, noting that the council has approved the establishment of a disciplinary board to handle cases of financial misconduct.

"This board will ensure that those found guilty of financial irregularities face appropriate consequences. This will assist the city manager and the new CFO in steering the metro’s finances in the right direction," she added.

The municipality remains committed to tackling both infrastructure vandalism and financial mismanagement, as it works toward creating a more stable and sustainable environment for residents and businesses alike.