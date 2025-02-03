BJP Blasts AAP Over Bijwasan Water Crisis
The BJP criticized the AAP government for severe water issues in Bijwasan, Delhi, highlighting illegal water supply systems and influence of water mafias. BJP leaders Patra and Gahlot accused AAP of exposing misrule and failing to provide basic water amenities while promising solutions within 100 days if elected.
The BJP has launched a scathing criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of negligence amid a severe water crisis in the Bijwasan area of southwest Delhi. The opposition party pointed to a network of illegally installed water pipes connected via electricity poles as evidence of the ongoing water supply issues.
During a visit to Bijwasan, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra lambasted the AAP for enabling what he described as a water mafia operating in the region. Patra, along with former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who recently shifted allegiance from AAP to BJP, pledged to resolve the constituency's water issues within 100 days if successful in upcoming elections.
Patra asserted that residents were forced to purchase water at exorbitant rates due to the AAP's mismanagement, with illegal bore-wells still in operation despite legal prohibitions. He further accused AAP leaders of facilitating these illegal activities, promising to provide Delhi Jal Board connections to all homes in the Kapashera area once elected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
