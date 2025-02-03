Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Car Bombing in Manbij Claims Lives

A car bomb in Manbij, Syria, killed 15 people, including 14 women, marking the nation's deadliest attack since Assad's ousting in December. It follows another bombing just days earlier. No group claimed responsibility, but the SDF blames Turkish-backed factions. The victims were agricultural workers, and casualties may rise.

A tragic car bomb in Manbij, Syria, claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, marking the deadliest incident since Bashar al-Assad's ousting in December. This attack follows another deadly explosion in the city, just three days prior.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) condemned the attack, alleging that factions backed by Turkey employ such tactics to spread fear among local inhabitants. The victims, primarily women, were agricultural workers, and authorities warn that the death toll may continue to climb.

Prior to this, Manbij, located near the Turkish border, had shifted control numerous times throughout Syria's prolonged civil war. Most recently, it was overtaken from U.S.-backed Kurdish forces by Turkish-supported groups.

