The Kremlin has stated that it is premature to deliberate on a four-way peace talks format suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reiterating concerns over his electoral mandate. The talks would include the United States, Ukraine, Russia, and the European Union.

Zelenskiy argued that it would be perilous for Washington and Moscow to discuss ending the war in Ukraine without Kyiv's involvement. His comments were in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's indication of potential discussion between Washington and Moscow regarding Ukraine, despite lacking details.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that serious negotiations about potential participants have yet to occur, while citing doubts over Zelenskiy's authority due to an existing decree prohibiting talks as long as President Putin remains in power.

