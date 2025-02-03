Left Menu

Kremlin's Cautious Approach to Zelenskiy's Peace Talks Proposal

The Kremlin dismisses Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's proposal for four-way peace talks involving the US, Ukraine, Russia, and the EU, citing concerns about Zelenskiy's electoral mandate. Moscow questions Zelenskiy's authority due to a decree banning talks with Russia while Putin remains in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:14 IST
Kremlin's Cautious Approach to Zelenskiy's Peace Talks Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has stated that it is premature to deliberate on a four-way peace talks format suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reiterating concerns over his electoral mandate. The talks would include the United States, Ukraine, Russia, and the European Union.

Zelenskiy argued that it would be perilous for Washington and Moscow to discuss ending the war in Ukraine without Kyiv's involvement. His comments were in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's indication of potential discussion between Washington and Moscow regarding Ukraine, despite lacking details.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that serious negotiations about potential participants have yet to occur, while citing doubts over Zelenskiy's authority due to an existing decree prohibiting talks as long as President Putin remains in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025