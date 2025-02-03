Gaza's Urgent Rebuild: A Call for Billions

With a pause in the conflict in Gaza, Palestinians have made an urgent appeal for $6.5 billion in emergency aid. This funding is vital to clear rubble and provide temporary housing for thousands left homeless by sustained Israeli airstrikes.

Estimates suggest that the process of long-term reconstruction could span a daunting 10 to 15 years. In the meantime, immediate relief is crucial, says Hamas, which cites pressing needs for 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans to shelter those dislocated by the war.

International agencies like the World Food Programme report a surge in food imports, yet crucial supplies face delays. Medical and shelter equipment, deemed 'dual-use' by Israel, encounter significant import impediments. Palestinian officials urge for international cooperation to alleviate this dire crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)