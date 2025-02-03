Mexico's Resilience Amid US Tariff Turmoil

On Monday, Mexico's Finance Minister, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, conveyed confidence in the country's economy, asserting its resilience amidst new U.S. tariffs. Speaking to investors, Ramirez highlighted Mexico's ability to navigate financial turbulence effectively.

The announcement came after the United States, under President Donald Trump, imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. This move sent ripples through global financial markets, causing a general downturn as world leaders anticipated further actions from the U.S. administration.

Despite the peso depreciating by 1.57% against the dollar, trading at 21.0260, Ramirez underscored the role of Mexico's flexible exchange rate as a fundamental element supporting its macroeconomic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)