Mexico's Resilience Amid US Tariff Turmoil

Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O assured investors of Mexico's resilience in the face of 25% U.S. tariffs. Speaking on Monday, Ramirez emphasized the country's strong economic position and flexible exchange rate policy, even as global markets reacted adversely and the peso fell against the dollar.

Updated: 03-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:31 IST
Rogelio Ramirez de la O

On Monday, Mexico's Finance Minister, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, conveyed confidence in the country's economy, asserting its resilience amidst new U.S. tariffs. Speaking to investors, Ramirez highlighted Mexico's ability to navigate financial turbulence effectively.

The announcement came after the United States, under President Donald Trump, imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. This move sent ripples through global financial markets, causing a general downturn as world leaders anticipated further actions from the U.S. administration.

Despite the peso depreciating by 1.57% against the dollar, trading at 21.0260, Ramirez underscored the role of Mexico's flexible exchange rate as a fundamental element supporting its macroeconomic stability.

