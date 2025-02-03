SA Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers in DRC as President Ramaphosa Calls for Lasting Peace

South Africa mourns the loss of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with President Cyril Ramaphosa honoring them as African heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the defenseless.

The soldiers, part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), were attacked in violation of a ceasefire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, facilitated by Angolan President João Lourenço.

Honoring the Fallen Heroes

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Ramaphosa paid tribute to the soldiers, emphasizing their bravery in defending civilians caught in one of the world’s most protracted conflicts.

“These soldiers lost their lives in defense of the men, women, and children who are unable to protect themselves. As a nation, we honor their sacrifice,” said President Ramaphosa.

The SANDF has officially released the names of the fallen soldiers:

Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola

Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi

Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe

Corporal Matome Justice Malesa

Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani

Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo

Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo

Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi

Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe

Rifleman Derrick Maluleke

Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele

Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi

Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe

Private Peter Jacobus Strydom

South Africa’s Mission in the DRC: A Commitment to Peace

President Ramaphosa reiterated that SANDF’s presence in the DRC is aligned with the objectives of SAMIDRC and will continue until a ceasefire is effectively implemented.

“As this happens, securing the safety of our troops remains paramount. The situation in the areas where our troops are stationed remains highly volatile. We are making every effort to ensure that our soldiers are well-equipped and sufficiently supported during the mission,” he assured.

On January 31, 2025, the Extraordinary SADC Summit was held in Harare, Zimbabwe, where regional leaders, including President Ramaphosa, strongly condemned the ongoing violence and displacement of civilians in the DRC.

South Africa’s Role in Peacebuilding Across Africa

The President reaffirmed South Africa’s long-standing role in peacekeeping, highlighting the country's contributions to: ✔ UN peace operations in Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Liberia, Nepal, and Darfur. ✔ Ceasefire negotiations between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in 2022. ✔ The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), deployed to combat extremist groups in Cabo Delgado province from 2021 to 2023.

He stressed that conflict in Africa is a shared burden, affecting regional stability, economic development, and humanitarian conditions.

“Violence and conflict in Africa is the business of all Africans. Instability in any part of the continent affects the prospects for growth and development across Africa,” Ramaphosa stated.

A Call for Diplomacy and Ceasefire Implementation

President Ramaphosa underscored that a lasting peace in the DRC requires an immediate end to hostilities and full compliance with ceasefire agreements.

Key diplomatic measures include: 🔹 Respecting the Luanda Process, which seeks a peaceful resolution to the DRC conflict. 🔹 Inclusion of all parties—state and non-state actors—in negotiations. 🔹 Strong political will to uphold DRC’s territorial integrity.

“Diplomacy is the most sustainable pathway to achieving a lasting peace for the DRC and its people. A ceasefire is essential for peace talks to take place,” he emphasized.

South Africa’s Commitment to African Solidarity

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s duty to support African nations, recognizing the historical solidarity that contributed to South Africa’s liberation struggle.

“South Africa will not abandon the people of the DRC in their quest for peace, security, and stability,” he concluded.

With regional and international cooperation, South Africa remains steadfast in its mission to silence the guns on African soil and create a future free of war and suffering. 🌍✊