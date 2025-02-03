NATO Unity Stands Firm Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has expressed his unwavering confidence in the alliance's capacity to navigate trade tensions between the United States and Canada. During an informal defense meeting in Brussels, Rutte assured that such economic disputes would not compromise NATO's collective defense commitments.

The gathering included EU leaders and the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who convened to discuss various defense issues. Rutte's statement comes amidst growing concerns over potential implications of trade disagreements on international alliances.

Rutte's reaffirmation of NATO's resilience underscores the importance of maintaining unity despite external economic pressures. The meeting highlighted the alliance's dedication to upholding defense priorities, irrespective of broader geopolitical trade conflicts.

