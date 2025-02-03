Left Menu

Maharashtra's SEO Revolution: Streamlining Governance with Empowered Officers

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to appoint 1.94 lakh special executive officers with 33% reserved for women. Each officer will manage about 500 voters, a change from the previous ratio. They will have special powers, enhance service delivery, but won't receive government payment.

The Maharashtra government has announced ambitious plans to appoint 1.94 lakh Special Executive Officers (SEOs), with a significant 33% reservation for women. This announcement came through a revised government resolution issued on Monday.

In a move aimed at enhancing governance and public service efficacy, each SEO will now manage approximately 500 voters, halving the previous burden of one officer per 1,000 voters. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who also chairs the SEO Selection Committee, disclosed that the new appointees would wield up to 14 special powers including issuing government certificates and participating in various official panels.

Bawankule further explained that the SEOs, while not receiving governmental remuneration, will play essential roles in implementing state schemes and liaising with administrative and police bodies. The selection, governed by district-level committees led by district collectors as secretaries, will base eligibility on minimum educational requirements and age criteria, emphasizing prestige by including five award-winning individuals.

