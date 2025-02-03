Tensions Rise: Sri Lanka Arrests Indian Fishermen

Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended 10 Indian fishermen, seizing their vessel for allegedly encroaching into the nation's territorial waters, according to a statement from the Sri Lanka Navy on Monday.

This incident surfaces just days after two Indian fishermen were seriously injured during the detention of 13 fishermen near Delft Island. The arrests were made during a targeted operation south of Mannar on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Navy emphasizes its continuous patrols to combat illegal fishing and protect the livelihood of local anglers, further complicating the already delicate diplomatic ties with India. New Delhi has expressed strong opposition to the use of force against its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)