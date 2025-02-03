Corruption Case Shakes JNU as Professor Suspended

In a significant development, the vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University announced the suspension of Professor Rajeev Sijariya on Monday. The professor was recently apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a corruption case.

JNU VC Santishree Pandit issued an order indicating Sijariya's involvement with alleged bribery connected to securing an A++ NAAC accreditation for Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, located in Vaddeswaram, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The order stated that the professor would remain suspended from university duties until the completion of the CBI and departmental inquiries. The arrest, dated February 1, also included the chairman and six members of a NAAC inspection team.

(With inputs from agencies.)