Corruption Case Shakes JNU as Professor Suspended
The vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University suspended professor Rajeev Sijariya following his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case involving bribery for a favourable accreditation. The allegations pertain to securing A++ NAAC ratings for Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation. Sijariya's suspension is pending investigation outcomes.
In a significant development, the vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University announced the suspension of Professor Rajeev Sijariya on Monday. The professor was recently apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a corruption case.
JNU VC Santishree Pandit issued an order indicating Sijariya's involvement with alleged bribery connected to securing an A++ NAAC accreditation for Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, located in Vaddeswaram, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
The order stated that the professor would remain suspended from university duties until the completion of the CBI and departmental inquiries. The arrest, dated February 1, also included the chairman and six members of a NAAC inspection team.
