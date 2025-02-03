Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Odisha Village

In a tragic incident, the bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from their home in a village located in Odisha's Jajpur district, authorities reported on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Bijaya Rout, 60, and his wife, Padmini, 55, were found hanging in a room of their house, according to police officials. The reasons behind their deaths remain unclear, though there is a suspicion of suicide.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and police have initiated an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials await the results for further clarity. The couple's son, concerned after failing to reach them by phone, dispatched a friend to check on them, leading to the grim discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)