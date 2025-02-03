Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Odisha Village

The bodies of an elderly couple were discovered in their home in Odisha's Jajpur district. Identified as Bijaya Rout and his wife Padmini, the cause of death is suspected to be suicide. An investigation is underway, with police awaiting post-mortem results to confirm the cause.

In a tragic incident, the bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from their home in a village located in Odisha's Jajpur district, authorities reported on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Bijaya Rout, 60, and his wife, Padmini, 55, were found hanging in a room of their house, according to police officials. The reasons behind their deaths remain unclear, though there is a suspicion of suicide.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and police have initiated an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials await the results for further clarity. The couple's son, concerned after failing to reach them by phone, dispatched a friend to check on them, leading to the grim discovery.

