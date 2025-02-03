Unveiling the Torres Investment Scam: A Decade-Defining Fraud

A significant development unfolded in the Mumbai court as Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine and key affiliates were remanded in 14-day custody connected to the notorious Torres investment scam.

Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, under the guise of the Torres brand, reportedly orchestrated a large-scale Ponzi and MLM fraud, swindling investors of colossal sums.

With over Rs 57 crore at stake and 10,848 complaints registered, victims are pursuing non-bailable warrants and forensic audits to unravel the deceptive financial web.

(With inputs from agencies.)