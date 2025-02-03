Left Menu

Unveiling the Torres Investment Scam: A Decade-Defining Fraud

The Mumbai court has remanded Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine and key figures in the Torres investment fraud case to 14-day custody. The scheme, managed by Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, allegedly defrauded investors of millions using Ponzi and MLM tactics. Victims are pressing for warrants and forensic audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development unfolded in the Mumbai court as Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine and key affiliates were remanded in 14-day custody connected to the notorious Torres investment scam.

Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, under the guise of the Torres brand, reportedly orchestrated a large-scale Ponzi and MLM fraud, swindling investors of colossal sums.

With over Rs 57 crore at stake and 10,848 complaints registered, victims are pursuing non-bailable warrants and forensic audits to unravel the deceptive financial web.

(With inputs from agencies.)

