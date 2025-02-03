Unveiling the Torres Investment Scam: A Decade-Defining Fraud
The Mumbai court has remanded Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine and key figures in the Torres investment fraud case to 14-day custody. The scheme, managed by Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, allegedly defrauded investors of millions using Ponzi and MLM tactics. Victims are pressing for warrants and forensic audits.
- Country:
- India
A significant development unfolded in the Mumbai court as Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine and key affiliates were remanded in 14-day custody connected to the notorious Torres investment scam.
Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, under the guise of the Torres brand, reportedly orchestrated a large-scale Ponzi and MLM fraud, swindling investors of colossal sums.
With over Rs 57 crore at stake and 10,848 complaints registered, victims are pursuing non-bailable warrants and forensic audits to unravel the deceptive financial web.
