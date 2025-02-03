Delhi Police Opposes Bail for AAP MLA in MCOCA Case
Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a MCOCA case, citing continuous unlawful activity. They argued bail shouldn't be granted until specific conditions are met. Balyan, accused of facilitating organized crime, was denied bail previously as the investigation is in a crucial stage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police on Monday opposed the bail plea of arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a MCOCA case at the Delhi High Court.
During the court session, the police's counsel cited the strict bail conditions similar to UAPA cases, emphasizing that Balyan's case did not meet the necessary criteria for bail.
He argued that Balyan, accused of facilitating organized crime, played a significant role in a crime syndicate. The police claimed this sustained the invocation of MCOCA and urged for denial of bail until trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh High Court Hears Bail Plea in Controversial Sedition Case
Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea in MCOCA Case Against Naresh Balyan
Bangladeshi Priest's Bail Plea in Flag Insult Case Awaits High Court Hearing
Supreme Court to Hear Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea on January 21
Controversial Bail Plea in Ghatkopar Hoarding Case