Delhi Police Opposes Bail for AAP MLA in MCOCA Case

Delhi Police on Monday opposed the bail plea of arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a MCOCA case at the Delhi High Court.

During the court session, the police's counsel cited the strict bail conditions similar to UAPA cases, emphasizing that Balyan's case did not meet the necessary criteria for bail.

He argued that Balyan, accused of facilitating organized crime, played a significant role in a crime syndicate. The police claimed this sustained the invocation of MCOCA and urged for denial of bail until trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)