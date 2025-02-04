Left Menu

BJP Unveils Comprehensive Urban Civic Manifesto in Chhattisgarh

The BJP released its manifesto for the February 11 civic elections in Chhattisgarh, promising gender-based property tax rebates, expansion of women's facilities, and enhanced urban infrastructure. Key initiatives include the Nazool land ownership law, PMAY-U projects acceleration, and sickle cell screening centers in municipal areas.

Raipur | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:08 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the February 11 civic elections in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its manifesto with a focus on women's empowerment and urban development. The 34-page document, named 'Atal Vishwas Patra,' outlines 20 key promises dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and BJP leaders announced measures like a 25% property tax rebate for women-owned properties and expansion of 'pink toilets'. The manifesto also supports initiatives like free sanitary pads for students, sickle cell disorder screening centers, and policies to turn Nazool land leaseholders into landowners.

The BJP aims to expedite stalled PMAY-Urban housing projects, offer financial aid to street vendors, and establish educational incentives. Infrastructure promises include clean tap water, sewage connections, and expansion of internet access in educational institutes.

