Moldova Strengthens Air Defences Amidst Drone Intrusions

Pro-European Moldova has condemned an airspace breach it attributes to a drone entering from Ukraine amid ongoing tensions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The incident, which occurred overnight, saw a drone violate Moldovan airspace before quickly returning to Ukrainian territory. Moldova's foreign ministry has called this action unacceptable, marking it as a potential threat to both national security and the safety of its citizens.

In response, Moldova is actively engaging in dialogue with its international allies to both scrutinize the circumstances of the incident and bolster its air defence capabilities. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has consistently criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine and highlighted alleged Russian efforts to destabilize her government.

