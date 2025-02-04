Moldova Strengthens Air Defences Amidst Drone Intrusions
Pro-European Moldova has condemned a recent airspace violation by an unidentified drone amidst ongoing tensions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The country is working with international allies to enhance its air defence systems. President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of efforts to undermine her government.
- Country:
- Moldova
Pro-European Moldova has condemned an airspace breach it attributes to a drone entering from Ukraine amid ongoing tensions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The incident, which occurred overnight, saw a drone violate Moldovan airspace before quickly returning to Ukrainian territory. Moldova's foreign ministry has called this action unacceptable, marking it as a potential threat to both national security and the safety of its citizens.
In response, Moldova is actively engaging in dialogue with its international allies to both scrutinize the circumstances of the incident and bolster its air defence capabilities. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has consistently criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine and highlighted alleged Russian efforts to destabilize her government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moldova
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drone
- airspace
- defence
- Maia Sandu
- security
- tensions
- international
ALSO READ
Hearing of convict's self-defence in RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case concludes at Kolkata court, sentencing at 2.45 pm.
Penny Wong Confident in AUKUS Amidst Trump's Defence Proposals
You are assets of India, who will contribute to nation-building, prosperity: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to NCC cadets.
France's Macron calls on Europe to “wake up” and spend more on defence as Trump returns to power, reports AP.
NATO's Defence Boost: A New Chapter with Trump's Return