Left Menu

Moldova Strengthens Air Defences Amidst Drone Intrusions

Pro-European Moldova has condemned a recent airspace violation by an unidentified drone amidst ongoing tensions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The country is working with international allies to enhance its air defence systems. President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of efforts to undermine her government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:09 IST
Moldova Strengthens Air Defences Amidst Drone Intrusions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Pro-European Moldova has condemned an airspace breach it attributes to a drone entering from Ukraine amid ongoing tensions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The incident, which occurred overnight, saw a drone violate Moldovan airspace before quickly returning to Ukrainian territory. Moldova's foreign ministry has called this action unacceptable, marking it as a potential threat to both national security and the safety of its citizens.

In response, Moldova is actively engaging in dialogue with its international allies to both scrutinize the circumstances of the incident and bolster its air defence capabilities. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has consistently criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine and highlighted alleged Russian efforts to destabilize her government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025