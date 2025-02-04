Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tariffs and Tech Turmoil Rattle Stocks

Major stock indexes saw declines as President Trump's tariff announcements on Mexico, Canada, and China spurred turmoil. Markets partially rebounded as tariffs on Mexico were delayed. Tech stocks struggled due to a Chinese AI breakthrough. Investors flocked to safer assets, causing treasury yields to edge down and spot gold to hit highs.

Updated: 04-02-2025 03:11 IST
The U.S. stock market experienced a turbulent session on Monday, closing lower across major indexes. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China caused widespread concern, partially offset by a temporary reprieve for Mexican tariffs. Trump's tariff policy drew sharp attention from investors seeking stability.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted losses. Defensive sectors like healthcare gained, while information technology and consumer discretionary sectors saw declines. Traditional automakers rallied slightly but remained under pressure from the uncertain tariff environment.

In response to these developments, investors turned to safe-haven assets such as bonds and gold, pushing treasury yields down. Meanwhile, tech stocks continued to face headwinds after a Chinese AI innovation released last week. The economic landscape remains precarious, with market participants eagerly anticipating upcoming quarterly earnings reports.

