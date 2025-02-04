EU Leaders Amplify Defence Strategy Amid Rising Tensions

In a bold move to strengthen Europe's defence posture, European Union leaders on Monday pledged to increase spending and address military capability gaps amidst rising threats from Russia. At the Brussels summit, European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized collaboration and rapid action.

The urgent need for increased defence budgets follows Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and diminishing reliance on the United States for long-term security. The summit unveiled a focus on air and missile defence, missiles, ammunition, and military transport, yet the financing of these initiatives remains unclear.

As U.S. President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on EU imports, the issue of defence funding was overshadowed. Innovative financial solutions, including the European Investment Bank's involvement and private investments, were considered, leaving options like joint debt issuance for further diplomatic discussions.

