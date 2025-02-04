Left Menu

Ukraine's Initiative: The Battle to Reclaim Its Children

Ukraine has retrieved 12 children forcibly taken by Russia, according to President Zelenskiy's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. This program aims to return Ukrainian children taken by Russia during the ongoing war. Over 19,500 children have been removed to Russia, actions seen by Ukraine as war crimes.

Updated: 04-02-2025 05:48 IST
Ukraine's Initiative: The Battle to Reclaim Its Children
In a recent development, Ukraine has successfully retrieved 12 children who were forcefully taken to Russia amid the conflict between the two nations. This was confirmed by Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, late on Monday.

The retrieval is part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, introduced by President Zelenskiy, aimed at bringing back all Ukrainian children who have been taken away during Russian occupation. Notable cases among the repatriated include a 16-year-old girl who lost her mother and a 17-year-old who received a summons to the Russian army.

Since the war's inception in February 2022, more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have reportedly been taken by Russia. Ukraine views these acts as war crimes and potential genocide, in accordance with U.N. treaty definitions. Russia, however, claims it has been evacuating children voluntarily to protect them. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russia's commissioner for children and President Putin regarding these actions, which Russia condemned as 'outrageous and unacceptable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

