FBI Investigates Alleged Targeting in Musk's Federal Workforce Reduction

Federal prosecutors are investigating alleged illegal actions against individuals working on Elon Musk's initiative to reduce the U.S. government workforce. Known as DOGE, this effort aims to cut federal spending but faces criticism and resistance from career officials. The investigation could lead to legal ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 06:40 IST
Musk

The FBI has launched an investigation into alleged illegal activities targeting individuals involved in Elon Musk's efforts to downsize the federal workforce. These efforts, part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aim to slash government spending and align with the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda.

Edward Martin, acting U.S. attorney in Washington, revealed that preliminary findings indicate possible legal violations against DOGE employees. His public statement marks the first indication of legal consequences linked to resistance against Musk's initiative, which critics argue overextends government authority.

The investigation progresses rapidly, with the FBI seeking information on those who may have threatened or obstructed DOGE workers. The developments follow prior incidents involving the removal of security officials who opposed DOGE's actions. Musk, leading this high-profile initiative, has secured significant funding for workforce buyouts.

