FBI Investigates Alleged Targeting in Musk's Federal Workforce Reduction

The FBI has launched an investigation into alleged illegal activities targeting individuals involved in Elon Musk's efforts to downsize the federal workforce. These efforts, part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aim to slash government spending and align with the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda.

Edward Martin, acting U.S. attorney in Washington, revealed that preliminary findings indicate possible legal violations against DOGE employees. His public statement marks the first indication of legal consequences linked to resistance against Musk's initiative, which critics argue overextends government authority.

The investigation progresses rapidly, with the FBI seeking information on those who may have threatened or obstructed DOGE workers. The developments follow prior incidents involving the removal of security officials who opposed DOGE's actions. Musk, leading this high-profile initiative, has secured significant funding for workforce buyouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)