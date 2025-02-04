Left Menu

High Stakes in TikTok's Future Amidst U.S. Strategic Moves

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, is facilitating the sale of TikTok citing national security concerns. The app's Chinese owner, ByteDance, faces a legal mandate to either sell the platform or endure a ban. Trump aims to delay enforcement with an executive order.

Updated: 04-02-2025 07:26 IST
High Stakes in TikTok's Future Amidst U.S. Strategic Moves
In a move that could shake up the international tech landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump amplified interest in TikTok's future as his administration tries to facilitate a sale of the app to U.S. parties. Trump's statement on Truth Social highlighted, 'GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK!'

The video-sharing app's fate is in question, following a law that forces its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest ownership due to national security concerns. This law mandates a sale or threatens a potential ban, implemented on January 19.

Trump, who took office on January 20, signed an executive order that seeks to postpone the law's enforcement by 75 days, buying time for a potential resolution.

