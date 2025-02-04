High Stakes in TikTok's Future Amidst U.S. Strategic Moves

In a move that could shake up the international tech landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump amplified interest in TikTok's future as his administration tries to facilitate a sale of the app to U.S. parties. Trump's statement on Truth Social highlighted, 'GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK!'

The video-sharing app's fate is in question, following a law that forces its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest ownership due to national security concerns. This law mandates a sale or threatens a potential ban, implemented on January 19.

Trump, who took office on January 20, signed an executive order that seeks to postpone the law's enforcement by 75 days, buying time for a potential resolution.

