Legal Battle Looms Over Diversity Program Ban

The city of Maryland and three groups are suing the Trump administration, challenging executive orders that aim to terminate diversity initiatives. The lawsuit alleges the orders exceed presidential authority and seeks to block them. Civil rights groups argue these programs counteract historical discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 09:19 IST
Maryland, along with three advocacy groups, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging the legality of recent executive orders targeting diversity programs.

The lawsuit, submitted to the U.S. District Court for Maryland, claims that the orders overstep presidential powers and requests injunctions to block their enforcement.

Civil rights organizations assert the necessity of such programs for addressing ongoing inequality, while the White House directed inquiries to the Justice Department, which has yet to comment.

