Legal Battle Looms Over Diversity Program Ban

Maryland, along with three advocacy groups, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging the legality of recent executive orders targeting diversity programs.

The lawsuit, submitted to the U.S. District Court for Maryland, claims that the orders overstep presidential powers and requests injunctions to block their enforcement.

Civil rights organizations assert the necessity of such programs for addressing ongoing inequality, while the White House directed inquiries to the Justice Department, which has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)