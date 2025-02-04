Left Menu

Philippine-U.S. Joint Air Patrols: Ensuring Maritime Security

The Philippines and the U.S. held joint air patrols over the South China Sea amid tensions with China. This exercise included Philippine fighter jets and U.S. bombers, focusing on aviation presence around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in response to Chinese naval activity in Manila’s maritime zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:21 IST
This week, the Philippines and the United States conducted joint air patrols over the contentious South China Sea, as confirmed by a Philippine Air Force spokesperson. The exercises are part of routine training and not a direct response to ongoing issues, she noted.

Performed over the waters recognized as the West Philippine Sea, the drill involved two Philippine FA-50 fighter jets alongside two U.S. B1-B bombers. Their route included Scarborough Shoal, an area of ongoing maritime disputes under Chinese control, illustrating the exercise's strategic significance.

The joint patrols arise amidst heightened security cooperation between Manila and Washington under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This increased military engagement occurs amid rising tensions related to overlapping territorial claims in the region. A recent presence of Chinese naval ships further escalates the situation, challenging peace and stability, according to the Philippine Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

