Corruption Allegations Shake Maharashtra's Agriculture Sector

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses corruption allegations in Maharashtra's agriculture department, vowing inquiry and action if guilt is proven. He highlights the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and praises India's advancements in coconut production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has vowed decisive action over allegations of corruption in Maharashtra's agriculture department. Responding to claims made by NCP leader Supriya Sule, involving Rs 5,000 crore, Chouhan emphasized the government's zero tolerance towards irregularities.

Addressing parliament, Chouhan expressed unfamiliarity with the specific case but assured of a thorough investigation if improprieties are confirmed. He highlighted the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, India's largest crop insurance initiative, which 23 states and union territories have adopted.

Underscoring the government's commitment to farmers, Chouhan noted Prime Minister Modi's priority to boost farmers' income. He celebrated India's leading position in coconut production, with output increasing significantly from 140 to 153 lakh metric tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

