Elderly Man Swindled in Elaborate Investment Scam

In a shocking case of fraud, a 70-year-old Mumbai resident lost Rs 72.98 lakh after being lured into a deceptive investment scheme. The Thane police have launched an investigation following the registration of a case against two suspects and a company.

The victim, staying in Thane, was contacted by the accused through digital platforms and promised substantial returns on his share trading investments. However, he received neither dividends nor a refund.

After reaching out unsuccessfully to the accused, the elderly man reported the crime to the police, who are now working to trace the suspects and determine if more individuals fell prey to this scam. An official warning urges citizens to thoroughly vet online investment offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)