Elderly Man Swindled in Elaborate Investment Scam

A 70-year-old man from Mumbai was deceived into investing Rs 72.98 lakh in a fraudulent share trading scheme. Thane police have registered a case against two individuals and a company, who contacted the victim through digital platforms. Authorities are investigating the scope of their fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of fraud, a 70-year-old Mumbai resident lost Rs 72.98 lakh after being lured into a deceptive investment scheme. The Thane police have launched an investigation following the registration of a case against two suspects and a company.

The victim, staying in Thane, was contacted by the accused through digital platforms and promised substantial returns on his share trading investments. However, he received neither dividends nor a refund.

After reaching out unsuccessfully to the accused, the elderly man reported the crime to the police, who are now working to trace the suspects and determine if more individuals fell prey to this scam. An official warning urges citizens to thoroughly vet online investment offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

