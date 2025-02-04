Left Menu

Turkish-Syrian Defense Talks: A New Chapter in Regional Dynamics

Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to discuss a potential defense pact involving Turkish airbases in Syria and training for the new Syrian army. The pact aims to bolster regional stability and reconfigure military alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

In a high-stakes diplomatic encounter, Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in Ankara. Insiders reveal that the agenda includes talks on a potential defense pact, which could see Turkish airbases established in Syria to aid the Syrian army's restructuring efforts.

This meeting marks a significant pivot, as Turkey has consistently backed opposition forces against Bashar al-Assad's regime. Ankara's leadership now seeks to cement its role in shaping Syria's future, possibly igniting new geopolitical tensions with Gulf states and raising concerns in Israel.

While the deal is not expected to be concluded during Tuesday's negotiations, it is a pivotal step towards enhancing Turkey's strategic positioning in the region. The outcome could redefine military strength and alliances, making the Middle East a focal point for global strategic interests once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

