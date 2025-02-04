Kashmir's Controversial Draft Proposal Sparks Outrage

The Peoples Conference president, Sajad Lone, slammed the draft proposal for the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J-K Assembly on Tuesday. He called it an overt endorsement of the central government's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Lone criticized the assembly committee's composition, which is dominated by seven members from the ruling National Conference (NC) and two from the opposition BJP. He noted the absence of any representation from Kashmir-based opposition parties.

He warns that the new assembly's actions could permanently eliminate any future legal challenges to the changes made on August 5, 2019, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. Lone accused NC and BJP of working together to normalize these changes and recalled historical precedents of 'endorsements' in exchange for power.

(With inputs from agencies.)