Left Menu

Kashmir's Controversial Draft Proposal Sparks Outrage

Sajad Lone, president of the Peoples Conference, criticizes the draft proposal of J-K Assembly rules for approving the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He alleges a covert agreement between NC and BJP to normalize the August 5, 2019, changes, silencing potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:00 IST
Kashmir's Controversial Draft Proposal Sparks Outrage
  • Country:
  • India

The Peoples Conference president, Sajad Lone, slammed the draft proposal for the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J-K Assembly on Tuesday. He called it an overt endorsement of the central government's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Lone criticized the assembly committee's composition, which is dominated by seven members from the ruling National Conference (NC) and two from the opposition BJP. He noted the absence of any representation from Kashmir-based opposition parties.

He warns that the new assembly's actions could permanently eliminate any future legal challenges to the changes made on August 5, 2019, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. Lone accused NC and BJP of working together to normalize these changes and recalled historical precedents of 'endorsements' in exchange for power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025